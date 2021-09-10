Scala Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $3.16 million and $2,492.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00125694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00180683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.39 or 0.99987242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.60 or 0.07159442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00870260 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

