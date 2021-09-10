Schlumberger’s (SLB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $37.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.84.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

