Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Macquarie

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) was downgraded by Macquarie to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:SCR traded down C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,738. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.35. Score Media and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$6.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.831871 EPS for the current year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

