Scotiabank Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$64.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOL. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.36.

Shares of DOL stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$55.64. 924,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dollarama has a one year low of C$45.42 and a one year high of C$60.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

