Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $149.81 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Secret has a market cap of $149.81 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.02 or 0.00425218 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $536.26 or 0.01181343 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

