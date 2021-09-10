Security National Trust Co. Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. 16,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 136.37, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

