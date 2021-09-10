Security National Trust Co. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after buying an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.15.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.