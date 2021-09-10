Security National Trust Co. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.54. 59,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,254,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.06. The company has a market cap of $441.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

