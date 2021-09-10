Security National Trust Co. Sells 533 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.64. 31,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,979. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

