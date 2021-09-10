Sei Investments Co. Acquires 23,850 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Mercury Systems worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

