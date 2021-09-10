Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

