Sei Investments Co. Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,274 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of TreeHouse Foods worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,416,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THS opened at $39.26 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

