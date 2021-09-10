Sei Investments Co. Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,182 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7,667.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 453,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 327,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.65.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

