Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

WEX opened at $173.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.43. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

