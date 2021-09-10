SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after buying an additional 818,919 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.