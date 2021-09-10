Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.33. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 1,699 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
