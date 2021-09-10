Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.33. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 1,699 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

