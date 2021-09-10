ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.1% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,307 shares of company stock valued at $18,417,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $649.54. 3,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.04, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.76 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

