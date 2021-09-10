SG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 1,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,036. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.