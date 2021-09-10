SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,190 SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SP Plus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SP. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 14.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,684. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

