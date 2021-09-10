SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.44. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,609. The firm has a market cap of $609.38 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

