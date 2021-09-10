Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post sales of $13.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.85 million to $14.40 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $65.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $69.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.77 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $112.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.78. 146,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,127. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.