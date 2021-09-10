Sherritt International (TSE:S) PT Lowered to C$0.55 at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$0.55 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on S. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Shares of TSE:S traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 102,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,978. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$184.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.