Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

SCVL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,531. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $42.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $989.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

