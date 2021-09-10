Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

HFG opened at GBX 1,124 ($14.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £923.56 million and a P/E ratio of 23.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,135.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 986 ($12.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,298 ($16.96).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.