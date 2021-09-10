Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHL. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €53.12 ($62.50).

ETR:SHL opened at €57.30 ($67.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.48. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 52-week high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

