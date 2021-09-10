Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) rose 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 2,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83.

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

