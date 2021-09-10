SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $902.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.10 million to $910.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $751.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $3.20 on Friday, reaching $207.81. 238,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,592. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.86.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

