Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 11.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Seagen by 35.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,643 shares of company stock valued at $22,889,772. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.77. 6,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,362. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

