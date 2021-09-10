Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. 25,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,105. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.13. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $57,523.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 976,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,412,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

