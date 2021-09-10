Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bruker comprises about 1.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned 0.06% of Bruker worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $90.57. 6,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,288. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

