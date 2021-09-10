Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,749 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

EHC stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,105. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

