Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.50. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The company has a market cap of C$902.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
