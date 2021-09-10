Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.50. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The company has a market cap of C$902.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.38). Sell-side analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.0701414 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

