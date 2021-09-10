SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to report sales of $461.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $297.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,021,840. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 3,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,192. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 155.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

