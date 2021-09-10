SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Tops $8.76 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $8.76 million and $452,437.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,106.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.50 or 0.07179641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.05 or 0.01394592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.62 or 0.00387138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00124216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.89 or 0.00551784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.00521664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00344090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006762 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

