Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Truist Securities

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.59.

NYSE SMAR opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,925 shares of company stock worth $15,972,163. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

