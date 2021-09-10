Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 789 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Danaher were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after buying an additional 566,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

DHR stock opened at $328.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

