Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.11.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $261.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.