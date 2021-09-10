Smith Salley & Associates Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.19. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.