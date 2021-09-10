Smith Salley & Associates Has $753,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

NYSE:UNH opened at $414.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

