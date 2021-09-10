Smith Salley & Associates Sells 550 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

