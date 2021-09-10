SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

SOFI stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,316.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 in the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $14,223,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

