SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Financial Comparison

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get SolarWindow Technologies alerts:

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWindow Technologies N/A -69.88% -69.14% TOMI Environmental Solutions -36.35% -33.72% -25.81%

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.35 million N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.59 $4.39 million N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWindow Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SolarWindow Technologies and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats SolarWindow Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in the commercialization, development, refinement, and marketing of SolarWindow technology. It provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent and coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells applied to glass and plastics. The company was founded on May 5, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.