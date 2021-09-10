SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $17.02. 1,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,953. SOPHiA Genetics has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.80.

Several research firms have commented on SOPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

