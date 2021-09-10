Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 3,499 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lufax were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lufax by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

NYSE:LU opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

