Souders Financial Advisors Sells 955 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $2,454,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.