South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

SOUHY stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

