South32 (LON:S32) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

S32 stock opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.27) on Monday. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 182.55 ($2.39). The company has a market cap of £8.10 billion and a PE ratio of -59.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.81%.

In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of South32 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

