Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

