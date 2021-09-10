Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.
Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
