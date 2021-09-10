Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.26. 97,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,668,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

