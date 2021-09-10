Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.26. 97,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,668,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
