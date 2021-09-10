SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 208,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,024,603 shares.The stock last traded at $349.72 and had previously closed at $351.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

